Why can’t Trump stop talking about Obama?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has never been shy about sharing his opinion of former President Barack Obama, and this week so far was no exception. After accusing the 44th president of wiretapping Trump Tower over the weekend, Trump took to his Twitter once again Tuesday to criticize Obama for releasing 122 Guantanamo Bay prisoners Trump said were…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion