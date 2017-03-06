Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why did some dinosaurs become bipedal?

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
Bipedal Dinosaur (Shutterstock)

Why did some early dinosaurs learn to stand up and walk on two feet? For the longest time, scientists believed that this happened because many proto-dinosaurs needed their forelimbs to be free in order to catch prey. As a result, the dinosaur ancestors that walked on two feet had a marked evolutionary advantage over those that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Charles Blow: Suspend Trump’s ‘executive authority’ until we know what the hell is going on with Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+