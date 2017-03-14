Why is China banning Winnie The Pooh?
The Chinese Communist Party has said it will cut the number of foreign picture books featuring subversive ideology, and have removed Winnie the Pooh along with James and the Giant Peach and Peppa Pig. Taobao, China’s online shopping service that’s similar to Amazon and owned by AliBaba, announced on Friday it will ban the number of…
