‘Why is it taking so long?’: Lindsey Graham calls out Trump for delay in providing ‘wiretap’ proof

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, on the Today Show (Screen capture)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D) sent a letter to FBI Dir. James Comey asking him to state on the record by Wednesday whether there is an active investigation into Pres. Donald Trump’s ties to forces within the Russian government.

On Wednesday, Mediaite.com said, NBC’s “Today Show” host Matt Lauer asked Graham in an interview whether Trump sets of Graham’s “BS monitor.”

“Congress is going to flex its muscle here,” said Graham. “We’ll issue a subpoena, we’ll hold up the Deputy Attorney General’s nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether or not there was a warrant issues against the Trump campaign.”

“Personally, you’re the kind of guy who strikes me as having, as my friends would say, a good BS monitor — you know what that means,” said Lauer. “What does your monitor tell you about this wiretapping story?”

Graham refused to speculate, replying, “When I first heard it, I thought, ‘Well, that’s kind of a wild claim.’ I really don’t know. If it’s not true then tell me it’s not true. Why is it taking so long to get the answer?”

The point of his letter, he said, is to push past the noise around Pres. Trump’s “wiretap” allegations against Pres. Barack Obama and “put [this question] to bed.”

For Trump Tower to have been surveilled in any way by the federal government, Graham said, there would have to be a warrant, which would mean a judge found probably cause of a crime or that a target of surveillance had been deemed to be an agent of a foreign government.

“I don’t think there’s a warrant,” Graham said, “but I wish they’d tell me one way or the other.”

Trump’s White House is reportedly in turmoil as competing players vie to foist their agenda to the top of the president’s list of priorities.

“(E)veryone has become paranoid and suspicious,” said one aide to Politico.

Watch the video, embedded below: