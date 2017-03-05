Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why sleeping too much is bad for your mental health

Newsweek

05 Mar 2017 at 08:44 ET                   
Woman sleeping (Shutterstock.com)

Why Sleeping Too Much May be Bad for Mental Health

This article originally appeared on Medical Daily. Sleep is a good indicator of our overall health and well-being. Seven to nine hours of sleep is recommended to feel truly rested, but oversleeping on a regular basis could signal problems with our brain health. A study published in Neurology found people who consistently sleep more than nine…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid programs for the poor
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+