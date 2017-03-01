Why Trump changed his tone
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump’s address to Congress and the nation on Tuesday was a bold attempt to push forward his trademark nationalist agenda—protectionism, restrictions on immigration, a military buildup—but it was also notable for the ways in which he tried to protect himself from charges of racism, xenophobia and disregard for the poor. This strategy was evident from…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion