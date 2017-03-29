Why Trump’s rollback of Obama rules won’t do much for coal country
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump campaigned on putting coal miners back to work, and on Tuesday, he gave the impression he was delivering. But he wasn’t. Trump rolled back Obama administration regulations considered detrimental to the industry. But the president’s actions will bring minimal benefit to the coal-producing regions that helped him win the White House,…
