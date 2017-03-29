Why was Trumpcare such a fiasco?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
You can subscribe to Newsweek’s Foreign Service on Acast, SoundCloud and on iTunes. Opposing Obamacare has become more than a policy for the U.S. right. It has become a symbol of everything they hate about big government—and the man who created it. But after seven years of railing against Obamacare, when the Republicans finally got their…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion