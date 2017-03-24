Quantcast

WikiLeaks claims CIA infected Apple Macs

Newsweek

24 Mar 2017 at 08:34 ET                   
A row of Apple iPhones (AFP)

The CIA allegedly developed tools to infect Apple Macs and iPhones in order to spy on them, according to documents released by WikiLeaks on Thursday. The Dark Matter leaks are the second tranche of the whistleblowing organization’s Vault 7 cache of classified documents, which WikiLeaks claims to have obtained from a former CIA contract worker. Projects…

