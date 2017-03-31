Will Ann Coulter’s visit to Berkeley cause a riot?
Months after a riot broke out at the University of California, Berkeley, over an appearance from an alt-right commentator, some students are bracing for trouble again, now that conservative pundit Ann Coulter confirmed she would be visiting the campus in late April. Coulter is a supporter of President Donald Trump’s campaign against illegal immigration and some…
