Will Cersei leave Jaime in ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 ?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With “Game of Thrones” Season 7 looming, fans have a lot of questions about what’s to come. One of the biggest of those remains what will become of Jaime and Cersei Lannister now that she’s seated on the Iron Throne? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the one-handed Lannister, clued viewers into what they can expect. While he…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion