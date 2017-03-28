Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Cersei leave Jaime in ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 ?

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 13:08 ET                   
Cersei, GOT (Screen Capture)

With “Game of Thrones” Season 7 looming, fans have a lot of questions about what’s to come. One of the biggest of those remains what will become of Jaime and Cersei Lannister now that she’s seated on the Iron Throne? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the one-handed Lannister, clued viewers into what they can expect. While he…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump lawyer claims the Constitution prevents ex-‘Apprentice’ contestant from suing the president
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+