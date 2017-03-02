Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will El Chapo be deported from US?

International Business Times

02 Mar 2017 at 08:28 ET                   
Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted into a helicopter at Mexico City's airport on January 8, 2016 following his recapture (AFP Photo/Alfredo Estrella)

Under President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman must be deported back to Mexico from the United States, a lawyer claimed Wednesday. According to Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza, who worked earlier on behalf of El Chapo, Mexican prosecutors violated due process when they extradited the drug kingpin to the U.S. in January.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Al Franken: Jeff Sessions keeps contradicting himself — and must recuse himself from Russia probe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+