Will El Chapo be deported from US?
Under President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman must be deported back to Mexico from the United States, a lawyer claimed Wednesday. According to Jose Luis Gonzalez Meza, who worked earlier on behalf of El Chapo, Mexican prosecutors violated due process when they extradited the drug kingpin to the U.S. in January.…
