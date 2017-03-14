Will Trump expand CIA’s paramilitary role?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Shifting from the drone policy of the Obama administration, President Donald Trump has given the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) new authority to conduct drone attacks against suspected militants, anonymous U.S. officials said. The new policy is in contrast to that of former President Barack Obama that limited the CIA’s paramilitary role, the Wall Street Journal reported…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion