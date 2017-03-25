Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Vladimir Putin endorse French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen?

International Business Times

25 Mar 2017 at 09:57 ET                   

At a meeting between far-right leading French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Friday, the Russian president embraced her calls for intelligence sharing and pointed to her party’s increased popularity — but stopped short of a formal endorsement of her candidacy. “Of course, it would be very interesting to share our…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
House intel head Nunes took mysterious ‘dead of night excursion’ before making Trump surveillance claims
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+