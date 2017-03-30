Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Women want Trump impeached, men don’t: poll

Newsweek

30 Mar 2017 at 18:12 ET                   
President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

When it comes to President Donald Trump, it’s a battle of the sexes. Two months into his presidency, a majority of women want to see the president impeached, while a majority of men are against the idea, a poll found Thursday. Fifty-one percent of women support impeaching Trump, found a survey from Public Policy Polling (PPP),…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Senate intel witness doubts Trump’s loyalty: It’s ‘him first, Russia second and the rest of America third’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+