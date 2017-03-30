Women want Trump impeached, men don’t: poll
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
When it comes to President Donald Trump, it’s a battle of the sexes. Two months into his presidency, a majority of women want to see the president impeached, while a majority of men are against the idea, a poll found Thursday. Fifty-one percent of women support impeaching Trump, found a survey from Public Policy Polling (PPP),…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion