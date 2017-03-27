‘Worst start of any Presidency in history’: Dan Rather says Trump is a disaster without precedent

Dan Rather (The Tonight Show)

After the collapse of Trumpcare last week, several historians and pundits have weighed in to ponder whether Donald Trump has had the worst start to any presidency in history.

For former CBS News anchor Dan Rather, the answer is obvious: Yes, he has.

In a new Facebook post, Rather made the case that Trump’s first two months have been a disaster without precedent, as he has faced both significant legal and legislative defeats, and has also been dogged by constant scandals and controversies.

“We’re roughly two months into the Trump Presidency, and it is the worst start to a time in office I have ever seen,” he wrote. “I am not alone in this conclusion. Many Presidential scholars are saying it’s the worst start of any Presidency in the history of the country.”

Rather went on to recap Trump’s “two tumultuous, chaotic and in many ways outrageous months” as president, which have included “an embarrassing defeat on ACA repeal, the deepening Russia probe, [and] the striking down of the travel ban.”

Despite this, Rather said it was important to not lose heart and to stay engaged in the political process.

“Don’t forget to smile and breathe,” he advised. “It’s all going to be all right, folks. It may take awhile, maybe even a long while, but we’re going to be all right. If we don’t lose heart.”

Read the whole post at this link.