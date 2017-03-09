Quantcast

Yikes! Trump’s team misspelled New York senator’s name

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 15:17 ET                   
Kirsten Gillibrand

A Trump campaign email sent out Wednesday afternoon was scrutinized for misspelling a senator’s name. The email urged supporters to sign an online petition that blamed 16 “radical liberals” of hindering President Donald Trump’s revised executive order on immigration. However, those who received the email immediately noticed Trump’s team misspelled New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s name.…

