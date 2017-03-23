‘You are spewing Republican talking points!’: Ex-Michigan Gov smacks down Rick Santorum on healthcare

Jennifer Granholm and Rick Santorum (screenshot)

During an AC360 panel with CNN host Anderson Cooper, political analyst Gloria Borger laid out some of the differences between passing Obamacare 7 years ago and passing the proposed bill to replace it now.

“What’s different from seven years ago is that you’re taking things away from people. When you were passing Obamacare, you were giving them essential health benefits, you were giving them mental health coverage, drug addiction coverage, maternity coverage, and people have gotten used to that,” said Borger.

“In my experience, covering politics, there are no conservatives when it comes to your own family’s health care plan. Everybody wants as much coverage as they can possibly get, for their families,” she said.

Rick Santorum said later, “Look, Republicans feel much more confident in the market and people’s ability to buy the insurance they want, as opposed to the insurance the government’s making them buy and pay a lot of money for it. You say, people want this and want that, but someone’s paying for it and Americans are figuring out it’s them.”

“We have a health care plan in place right now that is busting the budget,” he continued.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm called him out. “You are spewing Republican talking points!”

“You’re smirking, but since Obamacare was adopted, you have seen all of these positive trends, including the cost of health care coming down. So there has been a spike in a few areas, but let’s fix this,” Granholm said.

Santorum commented that people complaining about the bill don’t even know what’s in it. “Do the people who are voting for it know what’s in the bill?” Cooper shot back.

Watch the full clip below.