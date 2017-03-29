‘You don’t get to tell other people what racism is!’: MSNBC panel on Spicer and April Ryan goes nuts

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp and political scientist Jason Johnson (Screen capture)

An MSNBC panel appeared to be on the verge of coming to blows on Wednesday when political scientist Dr. Jason Johnson and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp discussed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s dismissive and condescending behavior toward to April Ryan, veteran White House reporter for American Urban Radio News.

Johnson said that he doesn’t believe Spicer when he says there was nothing particularly racist or sexist about his treatment of Ryan.

“I don’t believe him. I think it was offensive. I think it was inappropriate. I think it was racist. I think it was sexist,” he said.

Schlapp — who is white — told Johnson — who is black — that perhaps Spicer was unduly “feisty” on Tuesday, but that in his estimation, “This is not racism.”

“You don’t get to tell other people what racism is!” said Johnson heatedly.

An angry torrent of words followed with Johnson ultimately concluding that Schlapp’s dismissal of Spicer’s racism and Johnson’s reaction to it is “the exact kind of aggression and lack of respect that we’re talking about.”

Watch the video, embedded below: