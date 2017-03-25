Quantcast

‘You don’t know anything’: Chris Hayes smacks down conservative’s ignorance on Muslims in heated Maher panel

Tom Boggioni

25 Mar 2017 at 08:32 ET                   
MSNBC's Chris Hayes on HBO's Real Time -- (screencapture)

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, battle-lines were quickly drawn as MSNBC host Chris Hayes argued with host Maher and a conservative panelist over Muslim majority countries.

During a very heated discussion over the terrorist attack in London on Wednesday, host Maher argued with British journalist Louise Mensch about the impact of Muslims in her home country statung, “Every time some bomb goes off, before it goes off somebody yells ‘Allahu Akbar.’”

Conservative Matt Schlapp added, “Look, we have to call things as they are. There are a lot of moderate Muslims who know that Islam is in a fight with the idea that you can have a civilization where you can have religious pluralism. They themselves don’t believe in that religious pluralism.”

“Matt, will you tell me this,” Hayes countered. “Can you tell me the structure of the government of Indonesia?”

“I can’t,” Schlapp quickly replied.

“Okay. Do you know that Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world?” Hates shot back.

“I’ve read that,” Schlapp said in return.

“Right. So you’re telling me you don’t know anything about the way the largest Muslim country in the world operates,” Hayes replied before Maher — who railed at Muslims during the segment — cut off the debate saying he had a cold and ended the segment.

Watch the video below via YouTube:

