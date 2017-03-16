Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Your cherished childhood memories may be fake

Medical Daily

16 Mar 2017 at 07:57 ET                   
Children at a Swimming Pool (Shutterstock)

We walk into the kitchen and get a whiff of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies; the smell takes us back to a time when we baked with grandma. This childhood memory lives vividly in our mind as we recall every single detail, from the way the cookie tastes to how full they made us feel. But,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Aides soothed Trump’s fury over travel ban with glowing coverage by Greta Van Susteren: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+