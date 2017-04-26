Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

100 days of presidential threats

The Conversation

26 Apr 2017 at 18:03 ET                   
US President Donald Trump speaks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017, where he vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers by building a wall on the Mexican border (AFP Photo/Nicholas Kamm)

By Jennifer Mercieca, Associate Professor of Communication and Director of the Aggie Agora, Texas A&M University . Trump points a finger. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik President Donald Trump threatens people a lot. He menaces, he bullies and then he explains his words away. As a scholar of American political rhetoric, I have paid close attention to Trump’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Three male lawmakers overrule female colleagues to advance ‘personhood’ bill that would effectively ban abortion
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+