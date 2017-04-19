Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

19 ‘Game Of Thrones’ theories we want to see happen

International Business Times

01 Apr 2017 at 12:23 ET                   
The character Daenerys Targaryen from the HBO show Game of Thrones (Screenshot)

The “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere is slowly approaching. The closer it gets, the more excited fans get about what’s to come. Those connected to “Game of Thrones” have been quiet about what’s to come in the penultimate season. Eager fans have gone above and beyond to gather even the slightest clues. Thanks to set…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
A gambler ‘never insults his bookie’: Intel expert explains why Trump does Putin’s ‘bidding’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+