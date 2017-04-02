Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

2 convicted on felony charges in Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada — mistrial declared on some charges

Los Angeles Times

25 Apr 2017 at 06:25 ET                   
Cliven Bundy speaks to CNN (screen grab)

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada jury Monday found two men guilty on felony charges stemming from a 2014 armed standoff against federal agents trying to round up cattle on public land near Cliven Bundy’s ranch. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro, however, declared a mistrial on additional charges involving a total of six defendants after jurors said…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Don’t be ‘desensitized’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper warns viewers about Trump’s ‘fake facts’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+