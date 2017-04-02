2 key things Cassini discovered on mission to Saturn
Cassini is the most sophisticated space probe ever built. Launched in 1997 as a joint NASA/European Space Agency mission, it took seven years to journey to Saturn. It’s been orbiting the sixth planet from the sun ever since, sending back data of immense scientific value and images of magnificent beauty. Cassini now begins one last campaign.…
