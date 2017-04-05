Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

5 Trump campaign promise failures so far

International Business Times

03 Apr 2017 at 12:07 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during a meeting about healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

It’s been just a few months into his new role as the leader of the free world and President Donald Trump has officially eclipsed the honeymoon period. The latest Gallup tracking polls released in late-March revealed the new president’s approval ratings were plummeting, falling below 40 percent, while several of the campaign promises he made during…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
The internet recoils in disgust after report suggests Trump won because he’s handsome
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+