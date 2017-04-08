Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

8 retailers that have bucked the trends and are opening new stores

Newsweek

08 Apr 2017 at 15:38 ET                   
Nordstrom store at The Grove shopping mall in the Los Angeles area (Michael Gordon, Shutterstock).

8 Retailers That Have Bucked Trends to Open New Stores

This article originally appeared on The Motley Fool. While the past year has been brutal for many retailers, with numerous chains either closing stores or shutting down entirely, there are some companies bucking that trend. These are retailers that have seized the opportunities created by a down market. Not every company on this list has managed…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump defends failure to destroy al-Shayrat base runways as Syrian air force resumes bombing runs
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+