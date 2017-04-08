8 states sue Trump administration for delaying energy efficiency standards
Attorneys general from eight states said Monday they filed suit against the Trump administration for delaying energy efficiency standards for such consumer products as ceiling fans, portable air conditions, walk-in coolers and freezers and commercial boilers. The six standards blocked by the administration are “vital to public health,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman tweeted. The…
