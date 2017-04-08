‘A conniving bloated punk who despises mankind’: Sean Penn trashes former movie biz partner Steve Bannon

Sean Penn appears on 'Conan'

Sean Penn tore into senior White House adviser Steve Brannon on Friday, criticizing the man who was executive producer on one of his films as a “Hollywood wannabe” and a ‘bloated punk.”

Speaking with Death & Taxes, after it was announced that Bannon had been booted from the National Security Council, Penn reflected back on his involvement with Bannon thirty years ago when the now-White House Svengali was executive producer on ‘The Indian Runner’ – Penn’s directorial debut.

“Bannon was then, as he is now, simply another bitter Hollywood wannabe who went rogue by way of toxic narcissistic iconoclasm,” Penn recalled. “But, deep in his heart, he’s just a conniving hateful bloated punk who despises mankind.”

“And then there are also the bad things about him…” he puckishly added.

Brannon, the former Goldman Sachs executive tested the waters by investing in Penn’s film before later backing the popular sitcom ‘Seinfeld.’