‘A flatulent mass of his own fantasy’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson explains why Trumpcare failed miserably

GOP strategist Rick Wilson -- (MSNBC screencapture)

GOP strategist Rick Wilson didn’t have many nice things to say about President Donald Trump on Friday night, bluntly explaining that Trumpcare was a massive failure because Republicans were not wholeheartedly behind it and Trump is a terrible salesman.

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Last Word, Wilson — who has opposed Trump as the standard bearer for the GOP since the primaries — called the whole attempt to immediately “repeal and replace” Obamacare a “hot mess.”

“Free market Republicans hated the bill because it was basically just a different set of giveaways to the insurance companies and to pharma, and the Freedom Caucus guys hated it because it didn’t look bold enough, it was too gutless,” Wilson explained before turning to Trump.

“The thing was a hot mess from the get-go but Trump was trying to sell what Trump always sells, which is sort of a flatulent mass of his own fantasy about what the product is,” Wilson continued. “So he got out there, he talked fast. He said things like ‘Oh, don’t pay attention to the details, we’re just gonna do something great together.’”

As guest host Joy Reid nodded along, Wilson noted that Republicans are leery of Trump adding that the president is a “snake.”

“He is entirely impulsive, and at the end of the day the voters weren’t buying it,” Wilson explained, “and the members of Congress on the Republican side said, ‘No, we’re not gonna set ourselves on fire for a bad bill that has bad outcomes both politically and policy-wise for this guy, who is a snake who will turn and bite us on the ass in a hot second, which he did.’”

Watch the clip below via Twitter: