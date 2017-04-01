Quantcast

A hacker stole information from nearly 100,000 McDonald’s job applicants

International Business Times

01 Apr 2017 at 08:58 ET                   
Hacker using laptop (Shutterstock.com)

A hacker stole nearly 100,000 job applications containing personal information from McDonald’s in Canada, the company announced Friday. The theft included job applications filed via the McDonald’s Canada career website, which hosted online forms for prospective McDonald’s employees. Applicants who submitted job applications between March 2014 and March 2017 may have been affected. Read: Cyberattacks Increase…

