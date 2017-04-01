A hacker stole information from nearly 100,000 McDonald’s job applicants
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A hacker stole nearly 100,000 job applications containing personal information from McDonald’s in Canada, the company announced Friday. The theft included job applications filed via the McDonald’s Canada career website, which hosted online forms for prospective McDonald’s employees. Applicants who submitted job applications between March 2014 and March 2017 may have been affected. Read: Cyberattacks Increase…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion