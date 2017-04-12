As the Trump administration worked to revise its immigration ban, the effects were already becoming apparent in the hospital where I work, where many immigrants seek care. During this time I was called to evaluate the mental health of a man who had tried to kill himself by cutting his wrists. I talked with him, through…
First Muslim woman judge in US found dead in Hudson River
Shep Smith ‘can’t think of anything more damning’ than today’s news about Manafort and Page
Republican NC state legislator: Abraham Lincoln was a ‘tyrant’ like Hitler for ending slavery
Former British chief spy suggests Trump is compromised by ‘Russian money’ keeping his business afloat
White House solicits Sesame Street characters for Easter Egg Roll four days after bid to end PBS funding
Watchdog ‘has evidence’ Bannon illegally received super PAC payments while leading Trump’s campaign
Watch CNN’s Jake Tapper grill ex-Trump aide Carter Page: ‘You seem to side with the Kremlin. Why?’
Trump hammers FBI’s Comey for not jailing Clinton: ‘She was guilty of every charge’
‘That’s a lie’: Town hall attendees shout down Arizona Republican after he disses Obamacare
‘Talking is hard’: In brutal takedown, Rachel Maddow says it’s clear Sean Spicer can’t ‘handle this’
A psychiatrist explains how harsh immigration rhetoric and policies are a threat to our nation’s health
12 Apr 2017 at 20:55 ET
About the Author
New Stories
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
Trump News
New Videos