A psychiatrist explains how harsh immigration rhetoric and policies are a threat to our nation’s health

STAT

12 Apr 2017 at 20:55 ET                   
Donald J. Trump's grandparents fled poverty in Germany to go to America (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

As the Trump administration worked to revise its immigration ban, the effects were already becoming apparent in the hospital where I work, where many immigrants seek care. During this time I was called to evaluate the mental health of a man who had tried to kill himself by cutting his wrists. I talked with him, through…

