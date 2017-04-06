A Secret Service Agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence arrested for prostitution
A Secret Service Agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence, who refuses to eat dinner alone with a woman not his wife, reportedly was suspended after the agent allegedly was spotted leaving a prostitute’s room at a Maryland hotel. CNN reported the agent was arrested and charged by police after the hotel manager reported suspicious activity…
