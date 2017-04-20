Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

A timeline of the rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 07:19 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Youtube)

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell early Wednesday morning, bringing an end to one of the most sordid downfalls in the history of professional sports. A standout for Connecticut’s Bristol Central High, the University of Florida and then the Patriots, Hernandez’s world collapsed in 2013 when he was…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He was a menace’: Keith Olbermann says O’Reilly subjected women to harassment as far back as the ’90s
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+