Aaron Hernandez facts as jailed ex-NFL star found dead
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star-turned-convicted murderer, died Wednesday at the age of 27 in an apparent suicide case. Massachusetts’ Department of Correction said in a statement that Hernandez was found hanging to his cell window, using a bedsheet. “Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez, and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion