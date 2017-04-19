Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Aaron Hernandez facts as jailed ex-NFL star found dead

International Business Times

19 Apr 2017 at 09:34 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Youtube)

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star-turned-convicted murderer, died Wednesday at the age of 27 in an apparent suicide case. Massachusetts’ Department of Correction said in a statement that Hernandez was found hanging to his cell window, using a bedsheet. “Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez, and he was transported to UMass Leominster, where…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘There will be buyer’s remorse’: Michael Moore says many blue-collar Trump voters can be flipped
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+