Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Aaron Hernandez suicide: A football brain injury link?

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 07:47 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Wikipedia)

Boston University researchers will be studying the brain of Aaron Hernandez, the former football player who on April 19 was found to have died by suicide while in prison. If those researchers find evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the former New England Patriots tight end would join the growing list of former professional football…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Try seeing if you can tell the difference between dictators’ palaces and Trump’s own home
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+