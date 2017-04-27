Aaron Hernandez suicide: A football brain injury link?
Boston University researchers will be studying the brain of Aaron Hernandez, the former football player who on April 19 was found to have died by suicide while in prison. If those researchers find evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the former New England Patriots tight end would join the growing list of former professional football…
