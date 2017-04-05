Administration can’t fill jobs, so Jared Kushner takes them all
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Nearly three months into the Donald Trump presidency, nearly half the top jobs in the State Department remained vacant. The administration hasn’t nominated a deputy secretary to serve under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, nor has it nominated a deputy secretary for the departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Labor and the Interior. Of 553…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion