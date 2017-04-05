Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Administration can’t fill jobs, so Jared Kushner takes them all

International Business Times

05 Apr 2017 at 16:31 ET                   
Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

Nearly three months into the Donald Trump presidency, nearly half the top jobs in the State Department remained vacant. The administration hasn’t nominated a deputy secretary to serve under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, nor has it nominated a deputy secretary for the departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, Labor and the Interior. Of 553…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
US deports member of Russian spy ring linked to Trump aide Carter Page
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+