Adobe wins lawsuit challenge of government gag orders
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A U.S. federal court ruled Adobe could not be gagged indefinitely by the government about search warrants issued for contents of its customer’s accounts. The recently unsealed ruling handed down by the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles found the ongoing gag order imposed on Adobe failed scrutiny because “the government does not contend, and has…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion