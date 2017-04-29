Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

After 100 days, Trump has yet to figure out Congress

Newsweek

29 Apr 2017 at 09:05 ET                   
President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas emerged from his office in the U.S. Capitol earlier this week to a larger-than-normal horde of reporters for his regular press briefing. They all wanted to ask the chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee the same thing: How could he square the tax-overhaul blueprint President Donald Trump was…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘We live in a nightmare’: How Trump turned America upside down in 100 days
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+