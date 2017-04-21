Quantcast

After shooting, France turns to weekend’s Presidential vote

Voice of America

21 Apr 2017 at 08:01 ET                   
The Eiffel Tower is France's most popular tourist attraction which is visited by up to 20,000 people every day (AFP Photo/Francois Guillot)

The Champs-Elysees, Paris’ most iconic boulevard, was returning to its normal activities Friday, after a gunman killed one policeman Thursday and wounded two others on the world-famous street. French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the “cowardly killing” was an act of terrorism. The French leader Friday called together the government’s security council and his…

