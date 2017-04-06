Air Force to have General for space combat
A new Pentagon position devoted strictly to maintaining the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate — and fight — in space was announced Tuesday. The position was part of several changes the Air Force is making to ensure the U.S. can grow its military capabilities outside of Earth’s atmosphere. “We’re going to have a deputy chief…
