Alabama governor might face criminal prosecution after ethics ruling
Alabama Gov. Robert J. Bentley could face criminal prosecution following a state ethics panel ruling Wednesday that there might be a probable cause of infringement of ethics and campaign finance law by Bentley for his involvement in a sex-tinged scandal for over a year. The Alabama Ethics Commission voted Wednesday to refer four issues to the…
