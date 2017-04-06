Quantcast

Alabama governor might face criminal prosecution after ethics ruling

International Business Times

06 Apr 2017 at 08:02 ET                   
Gov. Robert J. Bentley (Youtube)

Alabama Gov. Robert J. Bentley could face criminal prosecution following a state ethics panel ruling Wednesday that there might be a probable cause of infringement of ethics and campaign finance law by Bentley for his involvement in a sex-tinged scandal for over a year. The Alabama Ethics Commission voted Wednesday to refer four issues to the…

