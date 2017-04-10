Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alabama governor set to resign before sundown after hiding affair with former aide

Elizabeth Preza

10 Apr 2017 at 17:09 ET                   
Gov. Robert Bentley

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley plans to resign over allegations he hid an affair with a former top staffer, according to a person who spoke with the governor.

An impeachment hearing was scheduled to open Monday in the House Judiciary Committee to determine whether to recommend Bentley’s impeachment. According to the Associated Press, the governor is prepared to announce his resignation at a Cabinet meeting tonight.

According to Jenn Horton, a reporter for wsfa.com, Bentley was seen Monday afternoon being fingerprinted at the courthouse.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Breitbart backs off Jared Kushner criticism after he personally complained to Trump: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+