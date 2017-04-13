Alabama Senate votes to allow church police force
The Vatican may soon no longer be alone among religious institutions possessing its own police force. Alabama’s Senate voted Tuesday, by a 24-4 margin, to allow a church to establish its own law enforcement department. The move would be unprecedented in the United States. And, according to experts, it would also be unquestionably unconstitutional. Briarwood Presbyterian…
