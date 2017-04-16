Alec Baldwin returns to SNL as Trump holding ‘Elimination Night’ ceremony between Kushner and Bannon

Saturday Night Live cold open April 15, 2017 (Screen capture)

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live began in the Oval Office with Alec Baldwin returning as Donald Trump to hold a reality TV-style elimination ceremony to decide whether Jared Kushner or Steve Bannon gets to stay on as a White House adviser.

After patting himself on the back for dropping the MOAB — “It’s so big and fat it looks like me in my golf clothes,” he said — Trump admonished Vice President Mike Pence not to worry so much about the remaining 200-plus days of his presidency.

“Have you seen my tweets about North Korea? This could all be over by Monday,” he quipped.

He then summoned Bannon and Kushner to the Oval. Bannon returned in his guise as the Grim Reaper and Jimmy Kimmel guested as a non-speaking Jared Kushner — complete with Iraq flack jacket and blue yacht club blazer.

Trump announced that he’s holding a photo of the adviser who will be allowed to stay in the White House. Kushner, he said, looks nice in photos, whereas Bannon takes “the worst photos I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Steve, you may be smart, but I once walked in on you eating a live pig in the Roosevelt Room,” he said to Bannon, who chuckled and said, “Yeah.”

Kushner, Trump said, would be the person to stay on as his top adviser.

“Steve, I’m sorry, this is goodbye. Take him back to Hell,” said Trump, as a larger Grim Reaper entered from stage left and dragged Bannon away.

“Jared you are such an inspiration,” Trump said. “You’ve shown everybody if you’re born rich and marry my daughter, you can do anything you want. Now, just…fix everything.”

Watch the video, embedded below: