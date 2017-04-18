Alex Jones forgot key facts about his own kids — and blamed it on eating ‘a big bowl of chili’: lawyer

Conservative radio host Alex Jones on Nov. 14, 2014. [YouTube]

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is in the middle of a major battle with his ex-wife Kelly Jones for sole custody of their three children, and Kelly Jones’ attorney on Tuesday said that Jones was so inattentive to his own children that he at one point forgot what grades they were in.

BuzzFeed reporter Charlie Warzel brings word that Bobby Newman, the attorney for Kelly Jones, informed a court on Tuesday that Alex Jones once couldn’t recall what grades his children were attending at school, and he blamed his faulty memory on the fact that he had just eaten a “big bowl of chili” for lunch.

Austin Statesman reporter Jonathan Love, meanwhile, says that Newman is also alleging that Jones instructed his own children to monitor and record their mother’s behavior so he could use it as evidence against her in a custody battle.

Additionally, Love says that Newman claims Jones has been “enmeshing children, especially son, into Infowars,” as well as “subjecting them to death threats.”

Jones was apparently agitated by Newman’s opening remarks, as the judge in the case had to ask Jones to stop making faces during the trial.