Alex Jones’s threat to Congressman may be a felony

Newsweek

05 Apr 2017 at 17:10 ET                   
Alex Jones (Photo: screen capture)

Law enforcement officials are not saying whether they will charge broadcaster Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist ally of President Donald Trump, for publicly threatening to “beat” Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and telling Schiff to “fill your hand”—a reference to taking up a pistol. But, says an attorney with expertise in federal law, Jones’s threats appear…

