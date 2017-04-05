Alex Jones’s threat to Congressman may be a felony
Law enforcement officials are not saying whether they will charge broadcaster Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist ally of President Donald Trump, for publicly threatening to “beat” Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and telling Schiff to “fill your hand”—a reference to taking up a pistol. But, says an attorney with expertise in federal law, Jones’s threats appear…
