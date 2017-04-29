All-woman AM Joy panel eviscerates Ivanka Trump as ‘complete opposite of what they’re presenting’

AM Joy panel -- (MSNBC screen grab)

Joy Reid was joined on Saturday by MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, Democratic strategist Karine Jean-Pierre and comedian Judy Gold to discuss Ivanka Trump’s press tour this week portraying herself as a voice of moderation in her father President Donald Trump’s coterie of advisers and aides.

“Stephanie, I have been watching your commentary on Ivanka Trump and I am dying to get you in my clutches to talk to you about it,” said Reid. “She seems to want to have two things happen at the same time: To be seen as just a daughter who is not complicit but also to have this incredible immense power as an official in the White House with a security clearance and a White House phone. Which of those two things is she doing a better job at?”

“Neither,” replied Ruhle matter-of-factly, “because she’s also chosen her portfolio to be women’s issues and child care and if you look at the administration and what they’re actually doing, it’s quite the opposite.”

With the State Department shutting down its international women’s rights division, “The administration’s policies are doing exactly the opposite” of what Ivanka Trump says she believes in, Ruhle said.

Jean-Pierre said that the last 100 days have actually dragged women’s rights backwards between the global gag rule, Trumpcare and defunding Planned Parenthood.

“She is the complete opposite of what they’re presenting to us,” she said.

