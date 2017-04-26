Quantcast

‘Alright I’m done with you’: PA Republican snaps at woman journalist over Planned Parenthood question

David Ferguson

26 Apr 2017 at 15:26 ET                   
Pennsylvania state Sen. John Eichelberger. R (Screen capture)

A Pennsylvania state senator was rude and dismissive toward a woman reporter who was trying to get an answer from him about his bill defunding Planned Parenthood.

Sen. John Eichelberger was lobbying for Senate Bill 300, which would reclassify Planned Parenthood clinics as “category 4” service providers, which would automatically cut off the clinics’ state funding.

Midway through the hearing, Eichelberger admitted upon questioning that he doesn’t actually know what services Planned Parenthood provides to patients and clients, particularly when it comes to the organization’s educational outreach programs.

When an unnamed woman journalist tried to query Eichelberger about the state’s “hierarchy of funding,” the senator snapped, “Alright, I’m done with you.” He then left the hearing.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
