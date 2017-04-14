Amazon employees petition to cut ties with Breitbart
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Hundreds of Amazon employees have called on CEO Jeff Bezos to stop the company from advertising on the far-right news site Breitbart News. A March 22 email to Bezos and Amazon executive Jeff Blackburn, obtained and published by Buzzfeed on Thursday, was signed by 564 employees and included comments from dozens of employees. “Amazon funding Breitbart…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion