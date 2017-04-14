Quantcast

Amazon employees petition to cut ties with Breitbart

Newsweek

14 Apr 2017 at 09:47 ET                   
Amazon chief executive and new Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, pictured on Sept. 6, 2013. [AFP]

Hundreds of Amazon employees have called on CEO Jeff Bezos to stop the company from advertising on the far-right news site Breitbart News. A March 22 email to Bezos and Amazon executive Jeff Blackburn, obtained and published by Buzzfeed on Thursday, was signed by 564 employees and included comments from dozens of employees. “Amazon funding Breitbart…

